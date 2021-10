This game lived up to its hype by going 3 overtimes before The UMS Yellow Jackets put the final stinger in the JR Tigers by stopping a 2 point conversion to get the win and #1 seed in the conference. Offensively UMS was led by Bronzdom Chaffin with 2 TDS and Walt Caine 1 TD. Caine and Camine Phillips led the defense. Next up for The Jackets is ATMS at 6:00pm Saturday at home.

MACON COUNTY, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO