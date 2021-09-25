CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Duncan Wildkats defeat Warriors in heart-stopping fashion

Eastern Arizona Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerms like “Game of the Year” and “Game of the Century” are often tossed about when fans talk about exciting football games, but for the young men on the field for the Duncan football team, Friday night will more than likely be called, “The Game of a Lifetime”. Eight man...

www.eacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Defeats Merrimack in Dominating Fashion

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth field hockey team bounced back with a 5-0 dominating win over Merrimack on Sunday afternoon in non-conference action at Chase Field. The Big Green had five different goal scorers. Looking to rebound from a close defeat the day before, Dartmouth came out strong right from...
HANOVER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Football Games#American Football
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bowling Green Daily News

Duncan gets first win

It was a memorable day for Greenwood junior Cates Duncan at the Gatorland Invitational on Saturday at Phil Moore Park. Despite an hour delay due to lightning and a sloppy course due to rain earlier in the day, Duncan was able to brave the elements and earn the first varsity victory of his career.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
westsideconnect.com

Blocked field goal breaks Warriors’ hearts in 14-12 thriller

Orestimba dropped a narrow decision Friday night as they faced off against host Le Grand. The Warriors once again had their fans at the edge of their seats the entire night, with their offense and defense going to work. But it wasn’t enough to pull ahead and come away with the victory as the Bulldogs took it in the final seconds with a score of 14-12.
LE GRAND, CA
Pitt News

Pitt bounces back in dominating fashion on Homecoming, defeating UNH 77-7

The Panthers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) welcomed the New Hampshire Wildcats to Heinz Field (3-0, 2-0 CAA) for the teams’ second ever meeting — in the first meeting in 2010 the Panthers won 38-16. The Panthers extended their win streak against the Wildcats on Saturday, winning 77-7 and enjoyed a couple of record breaking performances on offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Eastern Arizona Courier

10 @ 10: Short week for Hawks with Friday night game in Maryland

With a Friday kickoff this week, the clock is running toward game day for Iowa. That, along with the first NFL tackles for a former Hawkeye and honors for linebacker Jack Campbell, are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10. Serving up your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes,...
MARYLAND STATE
nonpareilonline.com

#2 Reivers volleyball defeat #11 Warriors

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western volleyball had one of its best defensive performances of the year in a 3-1 (25-22, 25-27,25-14,25-18) road victory at No. 11 Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, according to head coach Alicia Williams. The Reivers had hit some road bumps recently, losing to No....
OTTUMWA, IA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Justin Fields News

Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a very rough one. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star made his first start against the Cleveland Browns. The Bears were blown out by the Browns as Fields struggled mightily in the passing game. The first round pick will get another opportunity this week.
NFL
bucknellbison.com

Field Hockey Scores Four Unanswered to Defeat Sacred Heart, 4-2

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell field hockey team scored four unanswered goals to overcome a 2-0 first-quarter deficit and defeat Sacred Heart at Graham Field on Sunday. Four different Bucknell players found the back of the cage and three registered assists as the Bison collected their fourth consecutive victory and second of the weekend.
UNION COUNTY, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
guttenbergpress.com

Warriors struggle to stop Hawks in 66-0 loss

“We need to be physical on the line this week. Both sides of the ball. Kee High is a very physical team and we have to be physical with them and eliminate that factor.”. That was one of coach Joe Koehn’s biggest concerns as the Central football team prepared to take on the undefeated Kee Hawks on Sept. 24. The Warriors were focused on stopping the Hawks’ running attack, which averages almost 300 yards and five touchdowns a game. In an effort to combat this, the team “switched a few things up on defense and with alignments and some assignments,” Koehn said.
HIGH SCHOOL
maryvilleforum.com

Passing game steps up as Tigers top Wildkats

KING CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers felt slighted coming into the 2021 season. A rare feeling for one of the blue bloods of Missouri 8-man football. On Friday night, the Tigers took step one in knocking off one of the two GRC teams ranked ahead of them coming into the season. Worth County overcame three fumbles, an onslaught of King City star Parker Muff and a double-digit deficit to defeat the King City Wildkats 44-34. “That’s been on our mind since day one when the media started pumping things out there,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “We wanted to be the dark horse. We knew what we had and where we wanted to be, but hadn’t proved anything and we knew we had to come out and prove something. I think the kids bought into that and I think they had a little chip on their shoulder.”
WORTH COUNTY, MO
Eastern Arizona Courier

Badgers' Henningsen a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen is a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy, an award given to college football’s premier scholar-athlete. The University of Wisconsin senior is one of 176 semifinalists for the award, which brings with it a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. Schools are limited to...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy