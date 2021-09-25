Duncan Wildkats defeat Warriors in heart-stopping fashion

KING CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers felt slighted coming into the 2021 season. A rare feeling for one of the blue bloods of Missouri 8-man football. On Friday night, the Tigers took step one in knocking off one of the two GRC teams ranked ahead of them coming into the season. Worth County overcame three fumbles, an onslaught of King City star Parker Muff and a double-digit deficit to defeat the King City Wildkats 44-34. “That’s been on our mind since day one when the media started pumping things out there,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “We wanted to be the dark horse. We knew what we had and where we wanted to be, but hadn’t proved anything and we knew we had to come out and prove something. I think the kids bought into that and I think they had a little chip on their shoulder.”

WORTH COUNTY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO