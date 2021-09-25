Huge pumpkins highlight Altoona festival

Huge pumpkins, some weighing more than 1,000 pounds, were on display Saturday during the 2021 River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival in Altoona. Photo by Branden Nall

ALTOONA — Large pumpkins, some weighing more than 1,000 pounds, were the stars of the show Saturday at the 2021 River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival at River Prairie Park in Altoona.

The festival celebrates giant pumpkins and their growers.

This year, the weigh-off prize purse was set at more than $13,000.

Events at the festival included the giant pumpkin weigh-off, a dessert contest, rubber ducky race, kids pumpkin decorating and a pumpkin run.