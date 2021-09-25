CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

National Child Passenger safety week, checking Car Seats for National seat check day

By Asia Tabb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYork, PA — It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week and today is National seat check Saturday! Motor vehicle crashes remain a leading killer of children. According to Wellspan Health, parents and caregivers want to protect their children and keep them safe, but data shows that nearly half 46% of car seats are misused. Children who are correctly buckled in a car seat, booster seat, or seat belt benefit from the single most effective way to protect passengers in a motor vehicle and reduce fatalities in a crash.

#Car Seat#Seat Belts#Traffic Accident#Wellspan Health#National Seat Check
