365 Days of Climate Awareness 28 – Extinction Events 2: Major Examples
In 1982 two paleontologists–scientists of ancient life–created a list of five major extinction events of global extent, to which I’ve added a sixth, #1 on the list. In the years since then, statistical methods have been applied to fossil diversity counts, which have muddied some of the distinctions between major and minor mass extinctions, but this is a good fundamental list for illustrating the concept.goodmenproject.com
