Bronx, NY

State Comptroller: Bronx Residents Have $353,393,103.00 in Unclaimed Funds

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli recently announced that Bronx residents have $353,393,103.00 in unclaimed funds waiting to be paid. According to the State comptroller’s office, banks, insurance companies, corporations and the courts are among the many organizations required by law to report dormant accounts to the State comptroller. These organizations must attempt to notify residents by mail regarding such dormant accounts, and publish the information in newspapers.

