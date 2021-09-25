Jonathan Coachman Explains How He Helped WWE Land A Billion Dollar TV Deal With FOX
Jonathan Coachman is not happy with the way things ended with WWE. Jonathan Coachman's original run with WWE lasted from 1999 to 2008. During that time he worked as a commentator, interviewer, authority figure, and more. He would leave WWE in 2008, going to ESPN. After making various appearances throughout the years, he returned to WWE in 2018 as part of the Raw commentary team alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves. He would, however, leave later that year though.www.fightful.com
Comments / 0