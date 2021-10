The Rangers’ new sheriff in town has introduced a different way of doing things at the rink. “I think the No. 1 thing is that the systems are a lot simpler,” Ryan Strome said Thursday when asked about the changes that have occurred under the peaceful transfer of power from former head coach David Quinn to incumbent Gerard Gallant. “It’s not rocket science what we’re doing out there, it’s just about executing it. I think it creates a little less thinking out there.

