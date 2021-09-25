Sports: BCHS; Ryder Cup; MLB; NFL

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAYFIELD (09/24/21) — Breckinridge County Fighting Tigers fell to Graves County on the road in district action on the road by a final score of 55 – 7. The Tiger will return home Thursday night to host the Grayson County Cougars. Other scores from the regional on Friday night include: Meade County fell to Bullitt East 33-6; Owensboro over Ohio County 55 – 7; John Hardin pounced Valley 70- 0; Owensboro Catholic defeated Hancock County 47-0. SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The United States had a great opening day at Ryder Cup, taking a 5 1/2 to 1 1/2 lead with one match remaining. Tyrell Hatton made a 7-foot putt on the 18th green to make birdie and salvage a half-point for the struggling European team after the Americans took five of the day’s first six matches. Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay were in a tie with Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland with two holes left.

