Thoughts on the first cut of the Rangers lines

By Blue Seat Blogs
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two days of training camp, the only thing we know for certain is that the Rangers will have a lineup with at least 18 skaters and two goalies. There’s obviously an idea of which players will make the opening night roster, but how the lineup shakes out is still a relative unknown. But after two days of camp, we’ve seen new coach Gerard Gallant’s first cut of the Rangers lines, and quite frankly, they are as close to the best case scenario as you can get.

