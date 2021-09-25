Homeless Man Shot With Arrow: 'This Level of Callousness and Disregard Is Shocking'

Canadian authorities are investigating after a homeless man was hit by an arrow on Thursday night.

The victim, a 22-year-old whose name has not been released, reported that he was standing outside the Women's Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside area when he felt a sharp pain in his leg.

When he looked down, he saw an arrow stuck just below his knee cap, according to the CBC .

The victim was able to reach a nearby Insite, a drug injection site, where the staff called 911 for him. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening and he was only expected to have a sore knee for a few days.

Police investigating the case believed that the attack was random.

The arrow appeared to have been shot from a fire escape on a nearby building. Upon investigating the location, police found a stash of weapons and accessories, including crossbows, replica assault rifles, scopes, lights and lasers.

"This level of callousness and disregard is shocking," Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said in a press statement. "We know that homeless and unsheltered people are already more likely to be victims of crime than those who are housed. We are doing everything possible to identify the people who did this and hold them accountable."

Addison explained that the discovery of the weapons was not surprising for the Downtown Eastside neighborhood. Having previously worked in the area for nine years, he said it was relatively common for police to find such things. Nonetheless, he also called the situation "alarming."

"All signs point to this being a random attack, and we're incredibly concerned because the victim was already one of our community's most vulnerable," Addison said.

The suspect was able to flee the building before police arrived. It is believed that they were either a resident or someone visiting the area.

"We believe the person who shot the arrow was either a resident or a visitor who fled before police arrived," Addison continued. "We're continuing to collect evidence and are working hard to identify the shooter."

The Vancouver Police Department told Newsweek on Saturday that there were no updates in the case.

This latest attack comes after another homeless person was recently assaulted in Vancouver's Yaletown neighborhood in July, the CBC reported. Authorities don't believe the two incidents are related.

In May, a three-year-old Alabama girl was reportedly injured after an arrow flew over a fence and struck her in the chest during a graduation party. She was airlifted to a hospital via helicopter. The arrow reportedly missed hitting a vital area by a matter of centimeters.

This piece has been updated to reflect a response from the Vancouver Police.