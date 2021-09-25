Most states cut back public health powers

By LAUREN WEBER, ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER Kaiser Health News
Republican legislators in more than half of U.S. states, spurred on by voters angry about lockdowns and mask mandates, are taking away the powers that state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases. A Kaiser Health News review found that, in all 50 states, legislators have...
It has been a long time since the answer to fighting disease was leading a clean and religious life. Science searched for a different answer through testing, analysis and finally, law. Early on, America was aware that there was a possibility that something other than birds were the cause of the spread of disease. Our leaders understood the need for an organized way of stopping disease. They couldn’t do it themselves. Today we have the Department of Health. Those were smart politicians. Where are today’s smart politicians? Many republicans’ states have neutered science and the department of health. These non-medically trained politicians have taken over the job of protecting us because they think they understand public health better than the people at the health department. They are failing us! People who grew the excellence of our health care system have now, by new laws, lost their authority and are being physically threatened. You cannot build an army, send it out to defeat the enemy, and take away their rifles. The public health department used to have the authority to isolate sick people getting off the boats at Ellis Island and to hang a “quarantine” sign in your window. Now misguided people can cough in someone’s face because it’s their “right”. We built America because we protected ourselves from disease. Many republican states have passed new laws preventing the use of masks to protect ourselves. The “right” to not wear a mask and to not get inoculated could back us up to the 16th century. There was a reason a doctor wore a mask in the delivery room. Ask grandma about it. Our grandparents knew better than to take our mom and dad to a politician when they got sick. Politicians don’t see the threat. Do politicians take their own kids to another politician when they get sick? If a politician goes to the doctor who requires them to wear a mask, do they demand their “right” to cough in their doctor’s face. Where are the doctors and nurses in congress?
Parents and community members have been disrupting meetings and threatening board members in person, online and through the mail in a trend that merits attention from federal law enforcement agencies, the National School Boards Association said in a letter to President Biden.
— Governor Eric Holcomb has renewed Indiana’s public health state of emergency declaration through October 31. It’s the 19th time the order has been renewed since the start of the pandemic. The order, which has been in place since March 2020, no longer contains restrictions on Hoosiers but allows Indiana...
Yesterday, the state’s Public Health Officer issued a new public health order, available at cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx. Welfare and Institutions Code section 4639.6 authorizes the Director of the Department of Developmental Services to issue directives to regional centers as the director deems necessary to protect consumer rights, health, safety, or welfare, or in accordance with W&I Code section 4434. Regional centers must comply with any directive issued by the director pursuant to this section.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that he had lifted the state’s public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, stating that he did not require more authority to respond. Hutchinson told reporters he did not seek a legislative extension for the emergency declaration, which expired on Monday. Hutchinson...
DENVER — The Colorado Department Public Health and Environment added a new data point to the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard. Upon the recommendation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ in August, the state of Colorado advised vaccine providers to administer an additional dose to immunocompromised individuals.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said that he's allowing the state's public health emergency for COVID-19 to end. According to the Associated Press, the state's public health emergency for the virus officially ended on Monday, and Hutchinson decided not to renew it anymore. However, during Tuesday's conference, the governor said that...
Today’s the deadline for written arguments to the Arkansas Supreme Court on whether that court should lift a circuit judge’s preliminary injunction against the new state law that prohibits school districts from requiring masks of students and staff. Here’s the argument for the parents who brought the case and, among...
During a time where quality COVID-19 testing and reputable scientific information is in high demand, the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (NSPHL), part of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, continues to step up. The lab was the first public health lab in Nevada to run COVID-19 diagnostics tests, and has become a major testing center throughout the pandemic. The NSPHL participates in several research projects and offers guidance to regional and state officials. All the while, the lab’s efforts often involve collaboration with University faculty and students, regional partners and federal organizations.
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center set an important local marker for public health in requiring that its employees get vaccinated against Covid-19. BVRMC joins other health care providers and, notably, Tyson Foods in demanding that workers get vaccinated over the next couple months. The mandates come after the Food and Drug Administration certified the safety and efficacy of the three vaccines available in Iowa, and lifted emergency authorization.
Tamalee St. James Robinson was working late again. It was fall 2020, and in Flathead County, Montana, where Robinson was serving as interim public health officer, COVID-19 cases had jumped tenfold from the summer. The schools were still open, and new cases meant Robinson routinely worked 10-hour days, even on weekends. Around 9 p.m., a truck pulled into the empty Health Department parking lot, in clear view of Robinson’s office window. Something about it felt wrong; the truck’s engine was idling and its running lights were on. Robinson decided to move away from the window and take cover behind the two monitors at her workstation. That way, she thought, they can’t get a clear shot at me.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati will leave the Iowa Department of Public Health by late October. The IDPH made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday, saying Dr. Pedati plans to pursue new career opportunities. “I want to thank Dr. Pedati...
From food insecurity and staffing shortages to an unequal and "broken" local public health system, advocates and lawmakers on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed gaps in the state's ability to meet the health needs of residents that should be filled with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Gov....
Phoebe Walker, director of community services with the Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG), was among state, regional and local leaders to testify at Tuesday’s hearing on the need to invest federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in local public health services. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to invest...
California’s aggressive push to vaccinate millions of healthcare workers against COVID-19 appears to have been mostly successful, with many hospitals and other healthcare facilities reporting overwhelmingly high rates of inoculated employees by the Thursday deadline. Thousands of workers remain unvaccinated, either in defiance of the state’s order or through approved exemptions for medical or religious reasons. But […]
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A motion filed Tuesday with the Oregon Court of Appeals by two groups opposed to Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate seeks to block the Oregon Health Authority from enforcing the Oct. 18 deadline that could cost thousands of health care workers their jobs. The petition...
Sitka’s COVID dashboard underwent a makeover recently. Now Sitkans have less information than they used to about how the coronavirus is playing out in the community. KCAW spoke with local and state officials to try to understand the changes, and discrepancies in the numbers. If you check Sitka’s COVID stats...
Physicians' groups, public health organizations and a key lawmaker in the state Senate on Wednesday cheered the appointment of Mary Bassett by Gov. Kathy Hochul to become the next commissioner of the Department of Health. Bassett's appointment, effective Dec. 1, comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continued uncertainty...
