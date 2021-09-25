CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most states cut back public health powers

By LAUREN WEBER, ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER Kaiser Health News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican legislators in more than half of U.S. states, spurred on by voters angry about lockdowns and mask mandates, are taking away the powers that state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases. A Kaiser Health News review found that, in all 50 states, legislators have...

Standard-Examiner

Letter: Will this be the future of public health?

It has been a long time since the answer to fighting disease was leading a clean and religious life. Science searched for a different answer through testing, analysis and finally, law. Early on, America was aware that there was a possibility that something other than birds were the cause of the spread of disease. Our leaders understood the need for an organized way of stopping disease. They couldn’t do it themselves. Today we have the Department of Health. Those were smart politicians. Where are today’s smart politicians? Many republicans’ states have neutered science and the department of health. These non-medically trained politicians have taken over the job of protecting us because they think they understand public health better than the people at the health department. They are failing us! People who grew the excellence of our health care system have now, by new laws, lost their authority and are being physically threatened. You cannot build an army, send it out to defeat the enemy, and take away their rifles. The public health department used to have the authority to isolate sick people getting off the boats at Ellis Island and to hang a “quarantine” sign in your window. Now misguided people can cough in someone’s face because it’s their “right”. We built America because we protected ourselves from disease. Many republican states have passed new laws preventing the use of masks to protect ourselves. The “right” to not wear a mask and to not get inoculated could back us up to the 16th century. There was a reason a doctor wore a mask in the delivery room. Ask grandma about it. Our grandparents knew better than to take our mom and dad to a politician when they got sick. Politicians don’t see the threat. Do politicians take their own kids to another politician when they get sick? If a politician goes to the doctor who requires them to wear a mask, do they demand their “right” to cough in their doctor’s face. Where are the doctors and nurses in congress?
WRBI Radio

Governor extends public health state of emergency for the 19th time

— Governor Eric Holcomb has renewed Indiana’s public health state of emergency declaration through October 31. It’s the 19th time the order has been renewed since the start of the pandemic. The order, which has been in place since March 2020, no longer contains restrictions on Hoosiers but allows Indiana...
Lassen County News

State Public Health Officer issues vaccine mandate order

Yesterday, the state’s Public Health Officer issued a new public health order, available at cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx. Welfare and Institutions Code section 4639.6 authorizes the Director of the Department of Developmental Services to issue directives to regional centers as the director deems necessary to protect consumer rights, health, safety, or welfare, or in accordance with W&I Code section 4434. Regional centers must comply with any directive issued by the director pursuant to this section.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Lifts the State’s Public Health Emergency

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that he had lifted the state’s public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, stating that he did not require more authority to respond. Hutchinson told reporters he did not seek a legislative extension for the emergency declaration, which expired on Monday. Hutchinson...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX21News.com

Colorado Department of Public Health add booster doses across state

DENVER — The Colorado Department Public Health and Environment added a new data point to the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard. Upon the recommendation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ in August, the state of Colorado advised vaccine providers to administer an additional dose to immunocompromised individuals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Arkansas Governor Allows State’s Public Health Emergency For COVID-19 to End; Clarifies That the State Still Feels the Effects of Pandemic

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said that he's allowing the state's public health emergency for COVID-19 to end. According to the Associated Press, the state's public health emergency for the virus officially ended on Monday, and Hutchinson decided not to renew it anymore. However, during Tuesday's conference, the governor said that...
ARKANSAS STATE
UNR NevadaNews

Nevada State Public Health Lab plays vital ‘front line’ role throughout pandemic

During a time where quality COVID-19 testing and reputable scientific information is in high demand, the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (NSPHL), part of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, continues to step up. The lab was the first public health lab in Nevada to run COVID-19 diagnostics tests, and has become a major testing center throughout the pandemic. The NSPHL participates in several research projects and offers guidance to regional and state officials. All the while, the lab’s efforts often involve collaboration with University faculty and students, regional partners and federal organizations.
NEVADA STATE
Storm Lake Times

Editorial: Ensuring public health

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center set an important local marker for public health in requiring that its employees get vaccinated against Covid-19. BVRMC joins other health care providers and, notably, Tyson Foods in demanding that workers get vaccinated over the next couple months. The mandates come after the Food and Drug Administration certified the safety and efficacy of the three vaccines available in Iowa, and lifted emergency authorization.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
High Country News

When public health becomes the public enemy

Tamalee St. James Robinson was working late again. It was fall 2020, and in Flathead County, Montana, where Robinson was serving as interim public health officer, COVID-19 cases had jumped tenfold from the summer. The schools were still open, and new cases meant Robinson routinely worked 10-hour days, even on weekends. Around 9 p.m., a truck pulled into the empty Health Department parking lot, in clear view of Robinson’s office window. Something about it felt wrong; the truck’s engine was idling and its running lights were on. Robinson decided to move away from the window and take cover behind the two monitors at her workstation. That way, she thought, they can’t get a clear shot at me.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Recorder

With state testimony, local leaders seek public health system investment

Phoebe Walker, director of community services with the Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG), was among state, regional and local leaders to testify at Tuesday’s hearing on the need to invest federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in local public health services. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to invest...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
KTLA

Most California health workers got vaccinated, but holdouts could be fired as hospitals face state mandate

California’s aggressive push to vaccinate millions of healthcare workers against COVID-19 appears to have been mostly successful, with many hospitals and other healthcare facilities reporting overwhelmingly high rates of inoculated employees by the Thursday deadline. Thousands of workers remain unvaccinated, either in defiance of the state’s order or through approved exemptions for medical or religious reasons. But […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Public health community backs Hochul's health commissioner appointment

Physicians' groups, public health organizations and a key lawmaker in the state Senate on Wednesday cheered the appointment of Mary Bassett by Gov. Kathy Hochul to become the next commissioner of the Department of Health. Bassett's appointment, effective Dec. 1, comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continued uncertainty...
PUBLIC HEALTH

