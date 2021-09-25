LIST: Pfizer booster shots in the Piedmont-Triad
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Effective Friday, the CDC announced more people are eligible for a third dose "booster shot" of the Pfizer vaccine. Those eligible for the Pfizer booster include three groups of people, six months after their second Pfizer dose: (1) People age 65 and older, (2) people over age 18 with underlying medical conditions like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and others, or (3) workers in COVID-19 high risk settings like health care workers, teachers, grocery store workers, and those in prisons or shelters.www.wfmynews2.com
Comments / 0