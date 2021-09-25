CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

LIST: Pfizer booster shots in the Piedmont-Triad

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 7 days ago
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Effective Friday, the CDC announced more people are eligible for a third dose "booster shot" of the Pfizer vaccine. Those eligible for the Pfizer booster include three groups of people, six months after their second Pfizer dose: (1) People age 65 and older, (2) people over age 18 with underlying medical conditions like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and others, or (3) workers in COVID-19 high risk settings like health care workers, teachers, grocery store workers, and those in prisons or shelters.

Related
WFMY NEWS2

'I have no regrets' | Moms open up about getting vaccinated while expecting after CDC issues urgent alert for pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Triad moms are encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the CDC released urgent guidance recommending the shot for women carrying a child. The latest guidance from the CDC came out Wednesday. The organization said it recommends the shot either before or during pregnancy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WFMY NEWS2

Triad hospitals urge the use of emergency departments for true emergencies only

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hospitals around the Triad are asking communities to only go to the emergency room if it is a true life-threatening emergency. "What we are experiencing now is not only our COVID volumes have gone up over the last days, we’re also seeing increased volumes of patients for other acute issues (that are) non-COVID and so the combination of those two things is what we’re experiencing now," said Dr. Stan Fuller, the Chief Clinical Officer for the greater Winston-Salem market of Novant Health.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Guns found in Triad schools is a growing trend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Digging in 2 guns found in schools, we tracked down some numbers giving more context of how often this happens. It's proof the problem is growing. Every year, school districts report the stats to state lawmakers. We went back to the 2018-2019 school year since last year was so strange with coronavirus.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Before scanning another QR code read this scam warning!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since coronavirus became part of our daily vocabulary, QR codes have skyrocketed in popularity. For example, if you go to a restaurant, chances are they'll have a code on the table. You take a picture of it with your phone, and it will give you a link to the restaurant's menu. Now, cybersecurity experts are warning that scammers are going around putting fake QR codes on top of the real ones. They look pretty similar, but the fake ones can take you to sites that install spy wear on your phone.
GREENSBORO, NC
#Triad#Piedmont#Atrium Health#Cdc#Covid#Sam S Club#Ncdhhs#Wfmy News 2#Novant Health
