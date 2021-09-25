LIST: Pfizer booster shots in the Piedmont-Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since coronavirus became part of our daily vocabulary, QR codes have skyrocketed in popularity. For example, if you go to a restaurant, chances are they'll have a code on the table. You take a picture of it with your phone, and it will give you a link to the restaurant's menu. Now, cybersecurity experts are warning that scammers are going around putting fake QR codes on top of the real ones. They look pretty similar, but the fake ones can take you to sites that install spy wear on your phone.

