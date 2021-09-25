COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported Gallatin, Hardin, and Williamson Counties on Friday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated routinely. Last updated: 4:26 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25. This information will be updated routinely with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported recently, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported recently, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.thesouthern.com
Comments / 0