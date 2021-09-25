CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, IL

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported Gallatin, Hardin, and Williamson Counties on Friday

The Southern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated routinely. Last updated: 4:26 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25. This information will be updated routinely with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported recently, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported recently, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Hardin County, IL
Government
City
Hardin, IL
City
Hamilton, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Gallatin County, IL
Government
County
Williamson County, IL
County
Hardin County, IL
Williamson County, IL
Government
City
Pulaski, IL
Hardin County, IL
Health
County
Gallatin County, IL
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Illinois#Covid 19#Gallatin Hardin#Williamson Counties#Franklin

Comments / 0

Community Policy