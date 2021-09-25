TKIs Still an Option in Some Pregnant Patients With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

The panel of experts discuss the diagnosis and assessment of chronic myelomonocytic cell leukemia. Dan DeAngelo, MD, PhD: Thank you very much. That was a great case. It reminds me of some of my cases. I think this would have been missed if you had a smaller biopsy and you might have missed that little bit of mast cell cluster. It’s important to look because I have picked up a couple of cases like this. I think it’s really driven back by the high KIT burden. The question is where does the KIT mutation occur in the hierarchy of all these other mutations? Also, if the KIT mutation is a very slow allele frequency and not representative of entire disease, then targeting that small percentage is not going to do it. But in this case, the variant allele frequency [VAF] for the KIT mutation was 41%, arguing that the clone size was greater than 80%, so the disease is probably being driven by KIT. The rest of the questions in my opinion are rather moot because SM-AHN [systemic mastocytosis with an associated hematologic neoplasm] is the disease, and then your particular example is a KIT-driven disease. Are the C findings driven from the mast portion or the CMML [chronic myelomonocytic leukemia] portion? They are all driven by KIT. Also, I would argue that this is a patient, and we have seen patients, and I have had patients, who actually respond well to KIT inhibition, either midostaurin or avapritinib. Dr Bose?

