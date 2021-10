The Golden State Warriors will be working out Isaiah Thomas in the coming days. Thomas, since parting ways with the Boston Celtics following that postseason hip injury which he played through and was clearly never the same, has struggled to find a new team. Golden State has also worked out Ryan Arcidiacono and Darren Collison, both veteran guards with the latter having played in the league for a decade but retiring after the end of the 2019-2020 season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO