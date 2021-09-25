Examining the Effect of Jose Mourinho on Roma Ahead of Fixture Against Lazio
In addition to his leadership and experience, Steven Sciavillo of Chiesa di Totti states that the biggest takeaway of his arrival has been the wolfpack mentality that he is building within the dressing room. The squad is becoming a tight-knit bunch that always rushes to each other’s defense or celebrates each goal as a team; any egos were removed and any unhappy players were removed from the locker room during preseason.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0