Examining the Effect of Jose Mourinho on Roma Ahead of Fixture Against Lazio

1 - Napoli (+2) Luciano Spalletti's men are now the only side in Serie A with four wins from four and have taken a two-point lead at the summit heading into the midweek slate of games. The Partenopei blew a previously solid Udinese side away with Victor Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano all scoring. The feeling has always been that Napoli have the quality to challenge for the title and perhaps not the depth and they are making that quality felt in the early weeks of the season under new leadership.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO