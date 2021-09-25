CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders, Week 3: 3 Vital players to beating Dolphins

By Cody Williams
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders catch the Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 but they still need these players to come up big if they’re going to win. It’s been a dream start to the 2021 season as the Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 3 as one of seven remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. Derek Carr has played at an MVP level but, more importantly, the silver and black’s defense has been stifling and making plays throughout the first two weeks.

nflspinzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Miami Dolphins rule Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Las Vegas Raiders with fractured ribs

MIAMI -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores said Wednesday. Jacoby Brissett will start against the Raiders, with practice squad quarterback Reid Sinnett backing him up. "He's in good spirits. He's a tough kid," Flores said of...
NFL
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Pittsburgh Steelers expert on the Week 2 matchup

Heading into the Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, we spoke with StillCurtain.com expert Tommy Jaggi to get his perspective. The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road in Week 2 to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that is also fresh off a tremendous victory this past weekend. The Steelers are looking to reclaim their spot as the team to beat in the AFC North, while the Raiders are looking to finally get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
NFL
FakeTeams

Las Vegas Raiders dig deep to catch the eye on week one

Week one of the NFL 2021 season is in the books and there were plenty of talking points for fans. The opening round of fixtures gave football lovers a taste of things to come and a big season lies ahead. The stadiums were packed with millions more around the world watching the action live on television while enjoying the NFL betting and promotions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Studs and Duds from Week 2 vs. Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders had a complete performance in a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers and here are the studs and duds from the road victory. The Las Vegas Raiders were big underdogs coming into this road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers but lead most of the way and were in control for much of the game. They dominated the Steelers’ offense and had a tremendous performance from Derek Carr.
NFL
justblogbaby.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 2021 Fantasy Football Week 4 Start or Sit

The undefeated train keeps on rolling for the Las Vegas Raiders, which also bodes well for your fantasy team if you have offensive Raiders at this point. The play of quarterback Derek Carr and co. has been one for the ages thus far, a season in which the Raiders are 3-0 for the first time since 2002. That just happens to be the last season the Raiders appeared in a Super Bowl, and while it is way too early to start thinking that way, we can focus on this week’s fantasy football slate.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Mvp#Vital Las Vegas Raiders
FanSided

3 reasons why I guarantee the Dolphins will beat the Colts

Maybe it’s because I’ve seen the Dolphins in this position before where they were getting crushed by everyone from every conceivable angle. Or, perhaps it’s because the spirit of Billy Hoyle is pulsating through my veins, but I have three bonafide reasons why the Miami Dolphins, YOUR, Miami Dolphins will defeat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami at Las Vegas on September 26, 2021, presented by Smirnoff. Miami Dolphins (1-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. at. Las Vegas Raiders (2-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. When: Sunday, September 26 - 4:05pm EDT.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders try to remain undefeated as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. This is a high-stakes game, because the winner of this contest will take an early lead in the AFC West and gain a multi-game cushion against the struggling Kansas City Chiefs. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Raiders Week 4 prediction.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy