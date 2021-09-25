CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Hunter near Ludington, Michigan Shares Harrowing Bigfoot Encounter

By Jojo Girard
Classic Rock 105.1
 7 days ago
On a podcast called 'The Sasquatch Chronicles', a Ludington, Michigan area bow hunter shared a story about coming across something a little strange in the woods. I know what everyone is thinking, so let's get it out of the way early. 'Why didn't they shoot him with an arrow?' Well, that's all well and good, but what if it was just a regular dude and they were mistaken. And what is the law for shooting Bigfoot or hurting him anyway? No one knows, so why chance it.

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

