NBA

Aerial Powers possesses the scoring prowess Lynx will need to make potential playoff run

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk down to the offensive end of the floor and call out a play, and you’ll likely wonder if you’re in some kind of echo chamber. Because the second you make a play call, the defense is calling it out, too. Your opponent knows exactly what’s coming. Welcome to the...

Another sign of normalcy: the Lynx are hosting a home playoff game

Back when the Lynx won WNBA championships every other year — which, by the way, wasn’t that long ago — players and fans enjoyed various pre- and post-game traditions. Early arrivals often caught Coach Cheryl Reeve and point guard Lindsay Whalen gabbing at half-court during warmups. And postgame victory celebrations featured an elaborate routine led by superstar Maya Moore: A leaping high five with a teammate (usually a rookie), and dancing to the Sugarhill Gang with a bunch of kids from the stands.
Aerial Powers Powers the Back End of the Lynx’s Regular Season

After missing the majority of the first half of the 2021 season due to injuries to her hamstring and thumb, Aerial Powers has risen from the ashes completely and utterly on fire. Since returning to Minnesota’s rotation on Aug. 21, Powers has been a source of limitless energy and passion for this Lynx team, becoming a driving force on the court and in the locker room down the back half of the regular season. Powers’ aggressive scoring mentality and ability to create her own shot have given the Lynx a renewed vitality on offense and a new dynamic to play with heading into the postseason. However, Aerial Powers’ efforts in her unofficial role as the Lynx’s number one hype woman may be just as important as her role on offense in lifting the Lynx to title contention.
Lynx hoping to slow Chicago Sky offense in playoff game Sunday

Even though the game was months ago, before the Lynx hit their stride, coach Cheryl Reeve had her team watch the entire first half of their home game with the Chicago Sky back on June 15. "We hadn't found our identity, and they scored 100 points on us,'' Bridget Carleton...
Playoff Preview: No. 3 Minnesota Lynx vs No. 6 Chicago Sky

Everything the Minnesota Lynx have fought for all season, through every bit of adversity from injuries to external doubt to plenty of new players, all comes down to one game against the No. 6 seed Chicago Sky in Downtown Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon. “I’m excited for our team,” Head Coach...
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
Lynx ousted from WNBA playoffs after stunning home loss to Chicago

The reality of the WNBA’s current playoff structure is a cruel one: For those outside the top two seeds, if you don’t bring your ‘A’ game in either of the first two rounds, you’re going home. Or, in the Lynx’s case, staying home. Minnesota’s 2021 playoff experience can be described...
Lynx’s 83-77 win clinches No. 3 seed, keeps Mystics out of WNBA playoffs

The Minnesota Lynx entered Sunday afternoon’s WNBA regular-season finale knowing a first-round playoff bye was secure. It still turned out to be a successful learning experience. In a back-and-forth game that had the feel of a win-or-you’re-done contest, the Lynx held on to beat host Washington 83-77. “That was a...
Fowles leads Lynx past Fever, secure playoff bye

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx pulled away in the second half for a 92-73 win over the Indiana Fever, clinching a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs. Minnesota (21-10) has won 16 of 19 games. The Lynx were up seven midway through the third quarter before closing with a 13-4 run to lead 70-54. The Fever, playing their third game is six days with only seven players available, never threatened in the fourth quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points for Indiana.
Mystics miss WNBA playoffs with season-ending loss to Lynx

WASHINGTON - A long and trying season has wrapped for the Washington Mystics. An 83-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx at home on Sunday ended their 2021 campaign with a 12-20 record and just short of making the WNBA playoffs. It marks the first time since 2016 that Washington will...
Game Recap: Kelsey Mitchell Continues Impressive Scoring Season Against Lynx

INDIANAPOLIS – Kelsey Mitchell became the third Fever player to reach 200 made field goals in a season in franchise history during Friday night’s 92-73 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. VP of Basketball Operations and General Manager, Tamika Catchings, recorded three seasons during her Hall-of-Fame career with at least 200...
Mystics vs. Lynx preview: Washington must beat Minnesota to clinch playoff spot

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, DC. Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out for season) This is it. The Washington Mystics have one more chance to secure a playoff spot after losing to the New York Liberty 91-80 Friday night. They will face the Minnesota Lynx at home for their final regular season game.
NBA
Sources: New Developments Emerge in Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers Standoff

The next revolution of the ever-spinning Ben Simmons trade saga has arrived. October 1 marks the date that the second 25 percent of Simmons' salary for the 2021-22 season—roughly $8.25 million—is due to the All-Star guard, but the Philadelphia 76ers do not intend to pay Simmons on Friday, league sources told Bleacher Report.
Kings' stars not dwelling on potential record playoff drought

Tyrese Haliburton was six years old the last time the Kings qualified for the NBA playoffs at the end of the 2005-06 season. Now on the verge of setting an NBA record with a 16th consecutive year absent a playoff appearance, the Kings' stars aren't worried about the mounting pressure.
