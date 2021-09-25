Aerial Powers possesses the scoring prowess Lynx will need to make potential playoff run

After missing the majority of the first half of the 2021 season due to injuries to her hamstring and thumb, Aerial Powers has risen from the ashes completely and utterly on fire. Since returning to Minnesota’s rotation on Aug. 21, Powers has been a source of limitless energy and passion for this Lynx team, becoming a driving force on the court and in the locker room down the back half of the regular season. Powers’ aggressive scoring mentality and ability to create her own shot have given the Lynx a renewed vitality on offense and a new dynamic to play with heading into the postseason. However, Aerial Powers’ efforts in her unofficial role as the Lynx’s number one hype woman may be just as important as her role on offense in lifting the Lynx to title contention.

