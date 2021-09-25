T'wina Nobles: 'Black people are leading transformative work, and we should all support their efforts'

This month I had the privilege to chat with the founders of Webblen: Sir Nathaniel Thoreson & Sir Mukai Selekwa. Nathaniel is an entrepreneur passionate about designing digital products that make the world a better place. Mukai is a digital entrepreneur and humane technologist with extensive experience developing software applications and internet marketing strategies. His passion for psychology and business has led him down a path focused on creating technology that provides real benefit to those that use it, not just those that have created it. With the next generation of Tech, his mission is to help create a world that is more rewarding for our humanity, our social life, and our environment.

