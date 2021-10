So 10 years ago my now x sister in law got me on this site and it worked! I watched my numbers and dropped weight like crazy! So I want to do it again and im so confused! First off i remember the numbers 30, 30, 40 but I could of swore they were grams not %. It is not healthy to live off of 30 grams of protein, 40carbs and 30 fat correct!!?? I may just not be remembering the actual gram numbers based off %. Second I can not remember if the 3rd one was fat or sugar?? I can't ask her help bc we no longer talk but I really want to get back on this.

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO