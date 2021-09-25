CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators acquire F Zach Sanford in trade with Blues

KOMU
 7 days ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have acquired Zach Sanford, sending St. Louis native Logan Brown to the Blues in exchange for the veteran forward. St. Louis also receives a conditional 2022 draft pick from Ottawa. The conditional pick can be removed from the deal if the Brown ends...

Yardbarker

Blues, Senators Don’t Solve Issues with Logan Brown Trade

The era of Logan Brown has ended. On Saturday, Sept 25, the Ottawa Senators announced that they had traded Brown to the St. Louis Blues along with a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 in exchange for winger Zach Sanford. A former first-round selection in 2016, Brown struggled with injuries and inconsistency for most of his career, but many in the organization still praised his potential. He signed a one-year, two-way extension a few weeks ago, but even then, it was always assumed his days were numbered in Ottawa unless he took a big step forward in his development. Rumours have circulated for over a year regarding a potential move, including a report he wouldn’t play in Ottawa this season, and for many, it’s a relief to finally be rid of that situation.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Senators News & Rumours: Sanford, Greig, Merilainen & More

The Ottawa Senators 2021-22 preseason has begun. Last week, the team reported to the Canadian Tire Centre for physicals and on-ice practices, which gave us a glimpse into what the opening night roster will look like. With Brady Tkachuk still absent because of his contract situation, head coach D.J. Smith used the opportunity to try different line combinations with the hope that he returns soon.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLUES CAPTAIN RYAN O'REILLY COMMENTS ON TARASENKO'S TRADE REQUEST

If St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly is being 100 percent honest, it sounds as though Vladimir Tarasenko's trade request to get out of the city won't be an issue this upcoming season. "We're saddling up to win games and he's as much a part of it as anyone," O'Reilly...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blues Acquire Logan Brown

Logan Brown’s desire for a fresh start is well-known and he has gotten his wish. The Senators have sent the center along with a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 to St. Louis in exchange for winger Zach Sanford. The draft pick will not transfer if Brown plays in 30 regular season games with the Blues this season. Both teams have confirmed the deal.
NHL
Zach Sanford
Logan Brown
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
markerzone.com

BLUES FORWARD VLADIMIR TARASENKO SAYS TRADE REQUEST 'IS ALL BEHIND'

The St. Louis Blues opened up training camp on Thursday and as expected, everyone's focus was on alternate captain Vladimir Tarasenko after he reportedly requested a trade in the off-season. Despite the trade request, Tarasenko wants to move forward and told Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic that he will give...
NHL
KMOV

Blues send Sanford to Ottawa in exchange for St. Louis native

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have acquired a St. Louis native in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. Saturday, the team announced it had acquired forward Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick from the Senators in exchange for Zach Sanford. Brown was drafted by the Senators in 2016, and has played only 30 NHL games, recording one goal and eight assists. Brown only made one NHL appearance last season. He is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Blues finalize key transaction amid Vladimir Tarasenko trade rumors

Man, it’s a hot one. The St. Louis Blues have accomplished one of their remaining key goals in the offseason, as they inked forward Robert Thomas to a new, two-year deal that comes with an average annual value of $2.8 million, according to a report by The Athletic. Of course, the Blues are still not completely past the drama involving Vladimir Tarasenko, but retaining Thomas secures them some measure of depth at the center position.
NHL
NBC Sports

Blues’ Tarasenko keeping focus on hockey following summer trade request

Any hope that there would be clarity into Vladimir Tarasenko‘s summer trade request from the Blues was dashed when he met the media for the first time on Thursday. The Blues forward would not explain why he wanted out of St. Louis, saying “it’s all behind” and he did not want to be a distraction for the team.
NHL
KOMU

Wainwright to start NL wild-card game for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the NL wild-card game against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants. Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season and has won 10 of his last 11 decisions.
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Unvaccinated Blue Jackets F Zac Rinaldo won't play to start season

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Zac Rinaldo, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain under contract with the team but won't see the ice when the NHL season begins. Rinaldo cleared waivers on Friday, allowing Columbus to assign him to its AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. But the Blue Jackets opted not to do so.
NHL
KOMU

Mizzou women's golf wraps up Johnie Imes win

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Women's Golf secured a big victory Wednesday afternoon after winning their 7th consecutive team championship at their home-based event, the Johnie Imes Invitational at the Club at Old Hawthorne. The invitational ran from Monday until Wednesday afternoon and Mizzou stayed on top of the leaderboard from the...
COLUMBIA, MO

