Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; West Central Highlands GUSTY WINDS DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN SANDOVAL AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow winds from thunderstorms along a line extending from South Valley to 10 miles northwest of Isleta Pueblo. South winds may gust to around 45 mph as the outflow boundary moves to the north. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, southwestern Rio Rancho, Corrales, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Paradise Hills, South Valley, Cabezon, North Valley, Rio Rancho Intel Area and Alameda. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 134 and 162. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 213 and 235. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH