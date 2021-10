The fact that the Yankees have a vitally important three-game set coming up this weekend at Fenway Park should not come as news to any diehard fans. Honestly, it’s probably been on most folks’ calendars for months now, ever since it became apparent early on that the Red Sox had quickly rebounded to put their 2020 irrelevancy behind them. As the last Yankees/Red Sox series of the regular season, this was bound to be a big one, and the Wild Card implications only make every pitch somehow feel even more impactful. Hell, if the season ended today, the Wild Card Game would be this exact matchup at the same locale: Fenway Park.

