Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska billionaire Walter Scott has died at the age of 90.

The Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation that Scott founded said Scott died Saturday.

The foundation did not mention a cause of death.

Scott was the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. construction firm. He helped oversee Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around Omaha.

Scott served as a board member of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate from 1988 until his death.

Scott and his late wife Suzanne gave large sums to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Colorado State University.

The Greater Omaha Chamber released the following statement on Scott, Jr's death:

“It is hard to put into words the legacy of a man like Walter Scott, Jr. You see it almost everywhere you look in our state. From the structures and landmarks built under his watch to the gifts given to advance our community, no one has ever invested more of their spirit, passion, time and treasure into Omaha. Our condolences go out to his family, and our thanks go to his commitment to this community. Omaha has been shaped by his lifetime.”

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Scott, Jr's death:

"Walter Scott's love of Omaha will be seen throughout our city for decades to come. His life of leadership, philanthropy and acumen have made Omaha a great and growing city. I offer my condolences to his family and thank him sincerely for his civic commitment to our community."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .