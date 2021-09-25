FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather into Sunday, showers and storms return next week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A picture perfect start to the weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures with many areas sitting in the lower 80′s and with dew points low it feels great. The pattern will begin to change heading into our Sunday and especially into next week as winds will turn from the northeast to a southerly direction bringing moisture back into the area and eventually some showers and storms.www.kplctv.com
