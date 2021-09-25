CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Morning lows fall into place

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa, Fla. (WFLA): Looks like will continue this wonderful weather we had Saturday into our Sunday forecast. A cold front shifted further south last night and begin to stall by this afternoon near Miami and the Keys. There’s a weak trough elongated across the Gulf of Mexico and with a very minor easterly flow out of the Atlantic and our light sea breeze coming on shore later this afternoon, a small threat for some isolated showers and storms mainly late in the day is likely. That being said, an area of high pressure is building over the Mississippi river valley and continues to expand across the sunshine State. This means rain chances that we do see today will be low, ranging between 10 and 30% with the better chances for rain concentrated to our interior counties.

