Report claims “Main Street Jack Ciattarelli” got rich pushing ‘misleading’ Big Pharma marketing during the opioid crisis

By Phil Stilton
 7 days ago
SOMERVILLE, NJ – A blistering article in today’s edition of the Star-Ledger accuses New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli of making a small fortune publishing books for America’s Big Pharma industry during the height of America’s opioid pandemic. Throughout Ciattarelli’s campaigns for governor in 2017 and 2021, he branded...

