Buckle up hockey fans… we’re just months away from the greatest tournament in the world!. On the men’s side, the last one was exciting and all but come on… NHL players are returning for the first time since 2014 and this could be the most highly anticipated games yet! On the women’s side, Canada will be looking to get back in the gold column after the Americans took home gold in 2018. Led by Marie-Phillip Poulin, the sky is the limit for this team but they’ll have to get by their nemesis first… who they happen to play in the first round!

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO