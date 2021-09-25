CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The New York Times

Sam Becomes a Category 3 Hurricane

By The New York Times
The New York Times
The New York Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFH5I_0c85l7iR00
Tropical Storm Sam, lower right, is the 18th named storm of a busy 2021 hurricane season, and the fourth to form in less than a week. (NOAA via The New York Times)

Hurricane Sam strengthened into a Category 3 storm as it moved west across the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm was “small but dangerous” and was forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane by Sunday.

The hurricane was just under 1,100 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands as of 11 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, moving at 10 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the center.

The swells generated by the hurricane were forecast to reach the Lesser Antilles early next week and have the potential to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the center said.

Beyond the swells, it was “still too early to tell what impacts might occur in the United States,” Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist at the hurricane center in Miami, said Saturday.

Sam, which formed Thursday in the central Atlantic, is the fourth named storm to develop in less than a week and the 18th overall in a busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

“All folks need to do right now is check the latest forecast as we get into next week,” Feltgen said. He said people should ensure they have a hurricane plan, including supplies, in place.

Also Friday, Subtropical Storm Teresa formed north of Bermuda, becoming the 19th named storm of the hurricane season. Teresa has a small window to “intensify slightly,” but it is likely to dissipate by Sunday and also is not expected to threaten land, forecasters said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 111

Resident Burden
7d ago

The most important thing you can do to prepare for the hurricane is to get vaccinated. 🥴 🥊

Reply(24)
46
Jeff Halsey
7d ago

Big Foot I heard is headed to Disney World to kill Mickey Mouse and kidnap Minny though Donald Duck says he aint playn dat an will meet The Foot at the gate.

Reply(1)
4
Your feelings
7d ago

Meanwhile A passenger aboard a flight from Boston to Puerto Rico tried to storm the cockpit Wednesday night while screaming in Spanish and Arabic, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by ABC News.The affidavit says the man, identified as Khalil El Dahr, was sitting in the sixth row on JetBlue flight 261 from Logan Airport to San Juan. It also indicates he tried to make a phone call during the flight but was unsuccessful and upset.

Reply(10)
9
Related
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said Hurricane Sam could make landfall on the U.S. East Coast in the middle of the week. At the time of writing, the National Hurricane Center’s projected path for Sam’s storm center leads away from the U.S. in a northeastern trajectory.
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

Tracking the Tropics: Both Sam and Victor quickly weakening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Both systems in the Atlantic have weakened overnight and are now expected to reorganize. Hurricane Sam is no longer a major hurricane as they strong system moves over cooler water temperatures and Victor is now a tropical depression. Hurricane Sam Sam was a category 4 hurricane for several days and now […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Atlantic Ocean#Extreme Weather#Noaa
Island Packet Online

Hurricane Sam expected to bring dangerous ocean conditions to Myrtle Beach

The National Weather Service is warning beach-goers in Myrtle Beach of dangerous conditions caused by Hurricane Sam. The storm is expected to cause “life-threatening rip currents” throughout the weekend, according to a news release on Saturday. “The dry and warm forecast this weekend will result in very nice beach conditions,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The New York Times

The New York Times

139K+
Followers
822
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy