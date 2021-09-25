CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

TRAINING CAMP UPDATE - 25.09.21

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flames hit the ice for their final skate before their first exhibition game of the season, making one change on defence:. Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Andrew Mangiapane. Matthew Tkachuk - Elias Lindholm - Blake Coleman. Dillon Dube - Mikael Backlund - Tyler Pitlick. Milan Lucic - Brad...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Flyers announce training camp schedule, roster, and injury updates

Just like that, training camp is upon us! The Flyers are set to be back on the ice starting on Thursday. We’ll see them broken up into three groups for regular on-ice sessions for the first three days of camp, and then they’ll add a couple of scrimmages on top of those sessions on Sunday and Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s preseason kickoff against the Islanders.
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penguins invite 58 players to training camp

PITTSBURGH — Fifty-eight players will attend the 2021-2022 training camp for the Pittsburgh Penguins, including many familiar faces. The roster includes 32 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Training camp opens on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Head coach Mike Sullivan’s roster includes 25 players who...
NHL
chatsports.com

Wilderness Walk: Training camp approaches

Jonathan Drouin sat down with u2066@ChantalMachabeeu2069 and u2066@renlavoietvau2069 to discuss the anxiety and sleep disorder which led to his leave of absence from Montreal last year. Jo looks great, he’s healthy and ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/SD2jx7z7E6.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning announce Training Camp roster

On the eve of their 2021-22 Training Camp, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced the 60 players that will compete for spots on the roster for the upcoming season. Among the rostered veterans and recent draft picks, there are six non-contract invitees among the players that will be skating at the TGH IcePlex in Brandon.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Sean Monahan
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Brad Richardson
Person
Elias Lindholm
Person
Trevor Lewis
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins announce training camp schedule

The Penguins announced the schedule for their upcoming training camp. The camp will primarily be staged at their facility in Cranberry. All sessions in Cranberry are open to the public. The schedule:. Thursday. 9:00-9:45 a.m. - Teams 1 and 2 practice. 10:00-10:45 a.m. - Team 1 vs. Team 2 scrimmage.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
KDVR.com

Avalanche set to begin training camp

Centennial, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are set to begin on-ice practices as their 2021 training camp begins Sept. 23. The Av’s camp will be held at the team’s practice facility at Family Sports Center in Centennial from Sept. 23-27. The squad will be split into two groups, with...
NHL
Newsday

5 questions facing the Rangers as training camp opens

Five questions for the Rangers as they open training camp:. Three-and-a-half years after management announced the organization would be beginning a long rebuild, the Rangers open training camp 2021 with visions of a playoff spot. No one is going to come out and say openly that it’s playoffs or bust, but the owner fired the team president and general manager at the end of last season, and the new President/GM, Chris Drury, fired coach David Quinn and replaced him with Gerard Gallant. Those are pretty clear signs the owner, at least, feels like it’s time for the rebuild to be over. Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox, asked on an nhl.com podcast if it’s playoffs or bust for the Rangers this season, said, "I think playoffs or bust may be an exaggerated way to put it, but definitely, the expectations are higher.’’ Sounds like a polite way of saying it’s playoffs or bust for the Rangers this season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Injury Updates From Day One of Training Camp

Montreal Canadiens players hit the ice for the first time yesterday when 70 players reported for training camp at the Bell Sports Complex. The 40 forwards, 23 defenders and seven goaltenders skated in three separate groups, and will do the same tomorrow. There were a handful of absences from camp...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitlick Milan Lucic#Roster Updates#Whl#Qmjhl Rrb#Ohl#The Stockton Heat#Ato#Calgaryflames Com
oilersnation.com

Oilersnation Radio Episode 159 – Training Camp Updates, Line Combos, and NHL Management

It’s Friday afternoon and that can only mean that we’ve got a fresh episode of Oilersnation Radio to help you finish off your week and make sense of all things Edmonton Oilers. On this week’s show, we talked about the latest news from training camp, the Josh Archibald conundrum, Ask the Idiots, and a whole lot more.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues open select training camp practices to fans

The training camp period before the pre-season is shorter than usual this season. This is thanks to the necessity of starting the year a bit later than normal because of Covid pushing back last season. Camp starts on Thursday, Traverse City is wrapping up, and the prospects’ camp session got rolled into their tournament to streamline the schedule.
NHL
WGRZ TV

Eichel, Dahlin listed on Sabres training camp roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel is listed on Buffalo's training camp roster, despite the Sabres' captain and his camp pushing for his trade away from the team for the entire offseason. Eichel and the Sabres have been at a stalemate over surgery procedures for a herniated disc in his neck,...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Training Camp Day 2 Update: Kevin Hayes Pays Tribute to Brother Jimmy

The Flyers were back on the ice on Friday for Day 2 of training camp. Alain Vigneault said that the team put the focus on neutral zone work, with each day of camp prior to their first preseason game on Tuesday being dedicated to a specific focus. Saturday will involve more forechecking and Sunday will begin special teams work.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Training Camp 2021-22 Season: 5 Questions Entering Camp

​​The Flyers officially get back on the ice on Thursday morning for the start of training camp. Technically, it is the second training camp of 2021, dating back to the previous season and the start of preparations for a 56-game season that went off the rails for the Flyers and led to an offseason of change.
NHL
wgnradio.com

Blackhawks Pre/Postgame host Joe Brand has updates from Blackhawks Training Camp

Roster competition continues to be the biggest theme after the first three days of Blackhawks Training Camp. The players agree with Head Coach Jeremy Colliton and President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman that competition will increase the overall play of the entire team. Team leadership is also up for grabs with the absence of Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith. Patrick Kane thinks guys like Alex DeBrincat, Connor Murphy and Kirby Dach are all capable of making that step up to increase their role. Seth Jones is another player that has been mentioned.
NHL
NBC Bay Area

Klay Thompson to Participate in Controlled Drills in Training Camp

Klay to participate in controlled drills in training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Klay Thompson is itching to get back on an NBA court after missing the last two seasons with major leg injuries, and on Monday, the Warriors released the latest update on the rehabbing shooting guard.
NBA
NHL

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 50 players, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The following players have been assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' training camp:. F - Sam Houde. D - Chris Bigras. D - Chris Merisier-Ortiz. D - Josh Maniscalco. G...
NHL
The Grand Rapids Press

Pistons release training camp roster

Ahead of the start of its 2021-22 training camp, the Detroit Pistons announced the players on its roster for the event. The list of players does not include any surprises and has all 15 players under guaranteed contracts, as well as the team’s two-way players. The roster does not include the three players reportedly entering training camp on Exhibit 10 deals.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy