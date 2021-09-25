TRAINING CAMP UPDATE - 25.09.21

Five questions for the Rangers as they open training camp:. Three-and-a-half years after management announced the organization would be beginning a long rebuild, the Rangers open training camp 2021 with visions of a playoff spot. No one is going to come out and say openly that it’s playoffs or bust, but the owner fired the team president and general manager at the end of last season, and the new President/GM, Chris Drury, fired coach David Quinn and replaced him with Gerard Gallant. Those are pretty clear signs the owner, at least, feels like it’s time for the rebuild to be over. Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox, asked on an nhl.com podcast if it’s playoffs or bust for the Rangers this season, said, "I think playoffs or bust may be an exaggerated way to put it, but definitely, the expectations are higher.’’ Sounds like a polite way of saying it’s playoffs or bust for the Rangers this season.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO