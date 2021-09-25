Michael Jordan talking to Steph Curry at Ryder Cup gets meme treatment

WENDY WILLIAMS IS 'ON THE MEND': A source close to Wendy Wiliams said that the talk show host is on the mend and will be ready to premiere season 13 of her show on October 4th. A source told Page Six, “Wendy is on the mend, and doing well. There was a meeting this week, and execs assured staff the show will return on October 4 and Wendy is ready to get back to work.” Wendy was voluntarily admitted to Beth Israel Hospital in New York City for a psychiatric evaluation. It was also reported that Williams was positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO