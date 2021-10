Tom Brady is heading back to Foxborough to face his former team in the New England Patriots this Sunday. And he's bringing the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers with him. Even before this game was next on the schedule, the NFL world couldn't help but look ahead and the hype is only going to grow as we get closer to kickoff. This week will also serve as a rehashing of the quarterback's departure from the franchise he'd won six titles with over a two-decade run of dominance.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO