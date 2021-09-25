CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out this first look at Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla

By EJ Moreno
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a year after Vikings left History Channel, Netflix is gearing up for a prequel series. During Netflix’s TUDUM: Global Fan Event, the streamer unveiled its very first look at Vikings: Valhalla. Check it out here…. Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, who, according to Viking lore,...

www.flickeringmyth.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
