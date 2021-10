Among the community groups, businesses and other organizations that have weighed in on the topic of incorporation in The Woodlands, an organization formed to honor the community's founder issued a statement Oct. 1. George's Coffee Club, named for The Woodlands founder George Mitchell, stated in a news release it is backing a "no" vote on propositions A and B in the Nov. 2 election, which ask voters whether The Woodlands should incorporate into a city.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO