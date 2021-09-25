Westside Gunn & Tyler, The Creator Trade Bars On "The Fly Who Couldn't Fly Straight"

Media mogul 50 Cent has shown his successful transition from music to major television creative with his new Starz project, Black Mafia Family. BMF is based on a true story of the organized crime group Black Mafia Family and highlights founders Demetrius and Terry Flenory as the main protagonists of the plotline. By the 2000s, the BMF was considered one of the most influential crime families in the U.S. with a hip-hop music label that was often used for money laundering and a drug distribution network that spanned across the country. Ahead of the debut, 50 Cent spoke about the reason why he replaced himself with Snoop Dogg and how he got Eminem involved with the project.

