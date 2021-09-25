Westside Gunn & Tyler, The Creator Trade Bars On "The Fly Who Couldn't Fly Straight"
Throughout the year, it was Benny The Butcher and Conway who've been holding it down for the Griselda camp. Westside Gunn has leaned deeper into his position as an executive but that didn't mean that he wasn't cooking up. Along with a few guest verses this year, including on Kanye's DONDA, the rapper finally came through last month with Hitler Wears Hermes 8. Now, he's returned with Side B, boasting another 20 songs of raw and gutter bars.www.hotnewhiphop.com
