CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35y0vf_0c85jxsM00

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Fourteen Mexican soldiers were detained early Saturday morning for several hours by U.S. border agents after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)said.

“Just after midnight today CBP officers working at the Bridge of the America’s international crossing in El Paso noted two Mexican military vehicles crossing the boundary and entering the U.S.,” the CBP told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The 14 Mexican soldiers said they did not realize they had entered the United States and U.S. border agents secured their weapons and equipment for “safety and processing,” said the CBP, adding that Mexican military leadership was contacted and arrived at the port shortly thereafter.

Thirteen of the 14 Mexican soldiers were processed without incident, but one soldier was assessed a civil penalty after CBP officers discovered a personal use amount of marijuana in his possession.

All 14 soldiers, their equipment and vehicles were returned to Mexico before 5 a.m, said the CBP.

Mexico’s Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Due to the incident, the border crossing was closed for about two hours, a witness to the events said.

“The CBP (agents) yelled at the soldiers to put their hands up and drop their weapons immediately,” said the witness, who asked not to be named.

The CBP agents searched the vehicles and then escorted away the soldiers, which appeared to be handcuffed, according to the witness and photos of the situation that Reuters saw.

Comments / 31

Terry Buckingham
6d ago

bottom line is they were a distraction so that other criminal elements could come over a little further down bringing whatever with them

Reply(1)
12
MILEHIGH
7d ago

Nevermind them. They were probably just dropping off a load of fentanyl for America. nothing to see.

Reply(1)
23
Doug Winders
7d ago

why were Mexican soldiers on our side of the border. maybe someone should find out why.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Nicaragua authorises two COVID-19 vaccines from Cuba, Cuban firm says

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Nicaragua has authorised two Cuban-made coronavirus vaccines to be used in the Central American nation, the Cuban state-run pharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday. Cuban scientists have developed three vaccines against COVID-19, all of which are waiting to receive official recognition from the World Health Organization.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Ecuador police, military enter Guayaquil jail amid violence

QUITO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A police and military operation to enter a jail in the southern Ecuadorean city of Guayaquil amid disturbances mobilized more than a thousand personnel, officials said on Saturday. The Regional Guayas jail is located next to the Penitenciaria del Litoral prison, where 118 inmates were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. envoy presses Sudan to move toward civilian rule

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The United States warned Sudan this week that failure to make progress on a transition to civilian rule could put at risk political and economic support from Washington, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday. U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman visited...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Reuters

Ethiopia detains former official from Tigray interim government

NAIROBI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A former senior official in an interim government for Ethiopia's Tigray region appeared in court on Saturday over allegations of inciting conflict between the Tigrayan people and the central government, and possessing an illegal gun, his lawyer said. War erupted in Nov. 2020 in the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Turkey says two workers killed by PKK explosives on rural road

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two electrical workers were killed when explosives struck their vehicle in Turkey’s eastern province of Bingol on Saturday, the interior ministry said, blaming the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group. The employees of a power distribution company were heading to a village at around 11 a.m. (0800...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here. GLOBAL. USA-JUSTICE/ISLAMIC-STATE. U.S. charges Canadian man, alleging he’s...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ciudad Juarez#U S Customs#Mexico#Border Crossing#Mexican#Cbp#Defense Ministry
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Fire devastates Honduras' Caribbean resort island of Guanaja

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - A huge fire destroyed or damaged more than 200 houses and businesses on the Honduran island of Guanaja on Saturday, forcing hundreds of residents to flee for safety and ravaging the tourism-dependent resort, relief authorities said. Dramatic video footage shared on social media showed rows of seaside...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

Shipwrecks of World War I are a seabed museum in Turkey

SEDDULBAHIR, Turkey, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s newest park is an underwater museum of fourteen shipwrecks that lie beneath the waves of the Dardanelles Strait, a glimpse into the fierce battles between Ottoman and Allied forces in World War I. Turkish photographer Savas Karakas was one of the first to...
VISUAL ART
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy