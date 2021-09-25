CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAMI Four County To Hold Walks On Sunday, October 3rd To Raise Mental Health Awareness

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK … NAMI Four County will hold walks to kick-off Mental Illness Awareness Week (October 3 through 9) at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 3 outside the court houses in Defiance, Bryan (northwest corner of court house) and Wauseon and at the pocket park on Washington Street in Napoleon. From left, the coordinators are Sarah Hankinson, Wauseon event; B.J. Horner, Napoleon event; Katie Beck, Bryan event; and Wendy Jennings, the Defiance event. Not pictured is Jammie Richmond who is a coordinator for the Bryan event.

thevillagereporter.com

