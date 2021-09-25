CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revelers celebrate German heritage, folklore at Kutztown University

By Karen Shuey
Reading Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some it was a walk down memory lane. For others it was a glimpse at their heritage. And for a few it felt like going home. The Heemet Fescht brought culture to life. Held at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University on Saturday, the annual event featured traditional artisans, lessons on folklore, cooking demonstrations, performances by folk musicians and good times.

