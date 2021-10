Spread: Toledo (-5) ESPN FPI: Toledo has 71.0 percent chance to win. Last meeting: Ball State 27, Toledo 24 — November 28, 2020. Entering the 2021 season, the Cardinals and Rockets were labeled with the highest odds of winning the MAC West division. But suddenly, after three weeks, instead of a marquee MAC West matchup, both teams are aiming to save their seasons from a disastrous 1-3 start. Not many programs in college football endured rougher Week 3 performances than these two. Ball State, the reigning conference champion, fell to Wyoming 45-12 in a game that was essentially over by halftime. Meanwhile, Toledo got shocked at home by a winless, struggling Colorado State program by the not-so-close final score of 22-6.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO