SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Lakers ice hockey team skated fast out of the opening gate this weekend, sweeping all three games from the Long Beach Shredders. The Lakers, composed of 17 to 20-year-olds, won their season opener Friday 5-4 in overtime, rallied from a 4-1 deficit on Saturday to take the second game 7-4, and dominated the Shredders (2-4) from start to finish Sunday in a 6-1 victory. All games were played at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO