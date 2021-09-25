CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Former UFC champ Jon Jones jailed in Vegas battery incident

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Former UFC champion Jon Jones was jailed in Las Vegas early Friday after an incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and damaging a vehicle. Details of the incident that led to Jones’ 5:45 a.m. arrest at...

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

UFC Star Jon Jones Arrested Following Hall of Fame Honor

UFC star Jon Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Friday morning, according to ESPN. He was charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. The arrest comes just hours after one of his fights was honored at the UFC Hall of Fame.
UFC
Sporting News

Jon Jones reportedly arrested on domestic violence charge in Las Vegas

Jon Jones was arrested on Friday in Las Vegas and charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi. Las Vegas Metro Police Department officer Larry Hadfield told Raimondi that Jones was arrested shortly before 6 a.m. Friday at a resort. Jones is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, per inmate records obtained by Raimondi, and his total bail has been set at $8,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Dana White isn’t surprised by Jon Jones’ latest arrest in Las Vegas

UFC president Dana White isn’t surprised by former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ latest arrest in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones have had a bit of a checkered past together, and White blasted Jones for his latest run-in with the law in Las Vegas, NV.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson react after classic war at UFC 165 inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Longtime Octagon rivals Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson reacted after their classic war at UFC 165 was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. On September 21, 2013, Jones and Gustafsson went five hard rounds in the main event of UFC 165 in what was one of the greatest MMA fights of all time. Up until that point, no one had given any problems to Jones inside the Octagon, so when Gustafsson took down Jones in the first round, it was quite the shock. The two bitter rivals went toe-to-toe for 25 minutes, with Jones ultimately earning a hard-fought unanimous decision victory. It was an amazing fight that to this date goes down as one of the greatest mixed martial arts battles that the fans have ever seen. And now it is officially a UFC Hall of Famer-inducted fight.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
MMAmania.com

Police post Jon Jones weary mugshot following ex-UFC champ’s Las Vegas arrest

Jon Jones mugshot is now online ... and it’s a doozy. “Bones” was arrested and charged with domestic violence last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, just hours after the pound-for-pound great was inducted into the promotion’s hall of fame, alongside longtime rival Alexander Gustafsson. Their UFC 165 showdown is considered...
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White Addresses Whether The UFC Will Take Action On Jon Jones

Dana White isn’t surprised that Jon Jones is in trouble with the law again. Jon Jones is no stranger to being in trouble. Throughout the course of his UFC career, Jones has been arrested several times and suspended from the UFC for violating the drug policy on multiple occasions. Having been in these kinds of situations before, Jones’s recent arrest does not come as a shock to UFC president Dana White. He spoke a bit to media following the Contender Series about what, if anything, will be done about Jones.
UFC
fcfighter.com

Report: Jon Jones Arrested Hours After UFC HOF Induction, Charged With Misdemeanor Battery Domestic Violence

It’s being reported that just hours after Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame, the decorated and controversial fighter was arrested in Las Vegas. The former light heavyweight champ was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Jones was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, according to a report from ESPN.
UFC
Bleacher Report

UFC's Jon Jones Eyeing UFC Heavyweight Debut at 270 Pounds vs. Ngannou or Gane

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones said Thursday he continues to prepare for a potential debut at heavyweight against the winner of the likely unification bout between champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane. Jones told ESPN's Marc Raimondi he's working to stabilize his weight around 270 pounds...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Gustafsson
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Dominick Reyes
Person
Jon Jones
CBS Sports

UFC star Jon Jones charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, injuring or tampering with a vehicle

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is back in hot water with legal troubles. Again. Jones (26-1, 1 NC) was arrested early Friday in Las Vegas on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the infractions, which came just hours after Jones was inducted into the fight wing of the UFC Hall of Fame alongside Alexander Gustafsson for their 2013 thriller which Jones won by close decision.
UFC
Huron Daily Tribune

Police: UFC star Jon Jones dented police SUV with his head

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former UFC champion Jon Jones dented a patrol vehicle with his head during his arrest last week on a domestic battery charge for allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair, according to an arrest report made public Tuesday. Jones’ fiancée left their room at Caesars Palace...
UFC
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Arrested For Battery Domestic Violence & Injuring W/Vehicle

Jon Jones is once again in trouble with the law. Friday, ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi dropped the following bombshell regarding UFC legend Jon Jones. “Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.”
COMBAT SPORTS
reviewjournal.com

UFC fighter Jon Jones allegedly head-butted Las Vegas police patrol car

Police say Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Jon Jones smashed his head into the hood of a Las Vegas police patrol car, causing thousands in damage, during a domestic violence investigation Friday morning on the Strip. Jones, 34, considered by many to be the greatest UFC fighter of all time, was...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Las Vegas#Combat#Ap#Jacksonwink Academy#Ufc Hall Of Fame#Mma
MiddleEasy

Kamaru Usman Surges Past Jon Jones In UFC P4P Rankings

Kamaru Usman has yoinked the top spot on the official UFC pound-for-pound list. Usman has wreaked havoc on the UFC’s welterweight division. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is the current 170-pound champion and he’s had four successful title defenses. He’ll look to make it five when he meets Colby Covington at UFC 268 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6.
UFC
ESPN

Las Vegas Police: UFC's Jon Jones was on 'emotional roller coaster' during domestic violence-related arrest

UFC fighter Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman's hair and head-butted a police car hours after one of his fights was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last week. An arrest report released Tuesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lays out the sequence of events that led to Jones being arrested Friday morning on two charges: injuring or tampering with a vehicle (a felony) and misdemeanor battery domestic violence. Jones was released Friday evening on $8,000 bail and is due back in court on Oct. 26.
UFC
themmareport.com

The MMA Report Podcast: Jon Jones Arrest and UFC 266 Recap

Jason and Daniel discuss former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones being arrested last week in Las Vegas, they recap UFC 266, talk Aljamain Sterling pulling out of his title defense at UFC 267, and they preview this week’s UFC and Bellator fight cards. This episode of The MMA Report...
UFC
crimevoice.com

UFC’S JON JONES ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE … In County Jail

“UFC star Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning in Las Vegas for domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle, and is currently behind bars, TMZ Sports has learned. Our law enforcement sources tell us they received a call from Caesars Palace around 5:45 AM. Cops responded to the hotel … where they made contact with the UFC superstar.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

[UPDATED] Jon Jones Arrested For Battery Domestic Violence

Update: Jon Jones posted bail on Saturday and is due to appear in court on October 26. The judge ruled that a “biological specimen” must be submitted by Jones for forensic analysis, according to an ESPN report. Jon Jones’ advisor Richard Schaefer provided the following statement to ESPN regarding the...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Provides Major Updates On 2022 UFC Return

Jon Jones has provided some major details regarding his targeted return to the UFC next year. Earlier this week, Jon Jones’ new lead advisor, Richard Schaefer, shared that Jones plans to bulk up to over 270 pounds in his quest to be the baddest heavyweight the UFC has ever seen. Now, Jones himself is sharing more information about his future heavyweight debut.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy