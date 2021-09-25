CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farm Business: Debt Financing and Timing Farmland Purchases

By Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson,, Nick Paulson, University of Illinois Ag Economists;, Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist
agfax.com
 7 days ago

By Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, and Nick Paulson, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. Farmland returns have averaged around 10%, particularly when holding periods exceed 20 years. Even given this 10% average return, financing farmland is difficult because capital gains make up a large portion of total return. There is little reason to expect this situation to change in the future.

