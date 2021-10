WCW certainly had a lot of epic talent over the years. A lot of the talent went on to appear in WWE. Chavo Guerrero Jr is certainly one of those guys. He was way more than just Eddie Guerrero’s nephew too. He had a certain infectious energy, but some fans will remember him most from his stick horse, known as Pepe. This was one of his most famous moments in his run with WCW, but it wasn’t actually supposed to even happen. He has spoken with the people at Why It Ended and he has gone on to talk about the difference between WWE and WCW as well. One of the biggest is that you could do whatever you wanted if you were a Cruiserweight, and his gimmick is absolutely proof of that.

