CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

IC convenience store employee accused of illegally voiding hundreds of dollars in purchases

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa City convenience store employee faces charges that he illegally voided hundreds of dollars in purchases. According to arrest records, 21-year-old Semaj House of East Court Street was working at the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go between July 23rd and August 27th when he voided an estimated $775.34 in transactions. The incidents were caught on surveillance video, and House allegedly admitted to the acts to Kum & Go loss prevention. Kum & Go officials were able to provide the ICPD with specific dates and times of the alleged thefts and a copy of the video evidence.

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Muscatine, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Thefts#Semaj House#Kum Go#Icpd

Comments / 0

Community Policy