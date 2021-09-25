IC convenience store employee accused of illegally voiding hundreds of dollars in purchases

An Iowa City convenience store employee faces charges that he illegally voided hundreds of dollars in purchases. According to arrest records, 21-year-old Semaj House of East Court Street was working at the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go between July 23rd and August 27th when he voided an estimated $775.34 in transactions. The incidents were caught on surveillance video, and House allegedly admitted to the acts to Kum & Go loss prevention. Kum & Go officials were able to provide the ICPD with specific dates and times of the alleged thefts and a copy of the video evidence.