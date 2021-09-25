CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public And Media Feed Off Each Other's Obsession With Gabby Petito Case

By David Folkenflik
 7 days ago

The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito has received a lot of media coverage. Why is that, when the families of others who have gone missing are begging for attention?. David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.

Cleveland.com

Why all the focus on Gabby Petito and not the multitude of other missing-person cases?

I am sorry for the disappearance and then death of Gabby Petito (”Girlfriend’s death ruled a homicide,” Sept. 22), but what about the more than 17,000 other missing-person cases and 13,000 unidentified-body cases in the United States (if online statistics are correct)? Why is this case garnering such constant national attention? Even Dr. Phil and CNN are in on the sensationalism. TV programs are being interrupted. What’s happening in the search for other poor souls?
Click10.com

Gabby Petito’s case captivates with social media journey, puzzles advocates of minority victims

MIAMI – As the case of Gabby Petito gained international attention, victim advocates in Miami-Dade County said there are cases involving minorities that would never get the response Petito’s case has gotten. Ruban Roberts, the former president of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Miami-Dade County branch,...
Comments / 0

