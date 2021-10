Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have nouvelles for you. The less said about Connor McGregor the better. Say no more, écuyer. Kyle Hendricks, trying to get his season back on track, faced Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan. Ryan has some real stuff, but the Cubs got to him a little bit, again. Max Kepler took the Professor deep for a pair of coups de circuit. Professor might want to have a tête-à-tête with the baseball gods.

