49ers' JaMycal Hasty: Moves to IR
Hasty (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This was to be expected given Hasty suffered a high-ankle sprain, which generally entails a multi-week recovery timetable. The 49ers are banged up at running back with Hasty, Jeff Wilson (knee) and Raheem Mostert (knee) all unavailable while Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) is considered highly doubtful. The carnage leaves Trey Sermon at the top of the depth chart with recent signees Jacques Patrick and Trenton Cannon as backups.www.cbssports.com
