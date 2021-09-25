Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for 'Monday Night Football'

Detroit Lions (+3, -113) at Chicago Bears (-3, -108), O/U 41. The Bears are back home to play the Lions after a terrible showing in Cleveland. Detroit brings in an 0-3 record, but has played pretty well with the roster they have under first year head coach Dan Campbell. Jared Goff has looked solid in his first three games with Detroit, and they would have won outright at home as 7.5 point underdogs against the Ravens last week if it were not for an NFL record 66 yard field goal made by Justin Tucker as time expired. This is definitely a rebuilding team, but they are playing teams tough.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO